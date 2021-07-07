12-foot-long ‘very sweet’ python escapes in Louisiana shopping mall

Offbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burmese python (Python molurus bivittatus) isolated on black background. (Getty)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A search is on for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

Media outlets report that Cara got loose Tuesday from her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. She remained on the loose Wednesday morning.

Handlers describe Cara as “very sweet”, and want people to know that Burmese pythons aren’t venomous.

Authorities said the aquarium was closed while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana would remain open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter