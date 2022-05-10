NEW YORK (PIX11) – A great white shark weighing nearly 1,000 pounds was spotted near the New Jersey shoreline late last month, according to OCEARCH, a non-profit research group.

The 12-foot shark named Ironbound was tagged with a tracking device that pinged around 90 miles from the Jersey shoreline at around 10:30 p.m. on April 28, according to OCEARCH. He was previously spotted near the North Carolina coast on April 19.

Ironbound was first tagged in 2019 off the coast of Nova Scotia. The shark was named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.