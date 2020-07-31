Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; One-on-one with President Trump

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The White House is making an effort to get more people to donate plasma. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Isaías manage to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane overnight with wind speeds this morning sustained at 80 mph. KLFY meteorologist Chris Cozart has the latest track.

SEC CONFERENCE PLAY: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to announce on the SEC Network Thursday afternoon that the 14 conference member schools can proceed with plans to play college football under a 10 game, SEC games only format. KNWA’s Tera Talmadge joins the conversation.

