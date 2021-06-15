Newsfeed Now: Lobster diver caught in whale’s mouth; Family receives hundreds of unwanted Amazon packages

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A newborn baby girl in Brooklyn, New York remains in critical condition after her mother allegedly threw her from the family’s second-floor apartment window over the weekend.

See the full story on PIX 11

Massachusetts lobster diver was caught in a humpback whale’s mouth off the coast of Cape Cod, according to his sister.

See the full story on WWLP-22News

An Ohio jail added two new members to its K-9 crimefighters team and they might not be what you picture when thinking about drug dogs.

See the full story on Fox 8 News

There’s a shortage of restaurant workers and retail workers these days and some New Orleans clubs are facing a shortage of strippers.

See the full story on WGNO

A New York family’s home has been consumed by Amazon packages that they didn’t order.

See the full story on News 4 WIVB Buffalo