Newsfeed Now: Divers join search of Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case; Police department sued for misconduct by group led by Jay-Z

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The search intensifies for Brian Laundrie as divers were called in to help locate him. He’s wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, his fiancée, whose body was discovered in a Wyoming national park weeks after the couple set out on a cross-country trek.

See the full story on NewsNation

Thousands of murders and disappearances of Indigenous women remain unsolved across the United States. With the Gabby Petito disappearance capturing the nation’s attention, many people wonder about the level of support for cases involving Indigenous women.

See the full story on NewsNation

The Biden administration is under fire for the way it’s handling the thousands of Haitian migrants at the southern border with the administration is being criticized by Democrats and Republicans. In response to images of border agents rounding up the migrants in questionable ways, the administration said there’s now an investigation happening and those agents are now on administrative leave.

See the full story on NewsNation

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the FDA signed off on the targeted use of extra shots.

See the full story on NewsNation

An Illinois mom remains hospitalized after a grueling battle with COVID-19 that she fought while pregnant. She had to be put into an induced coma and gave birth early.

See the full story on WGN 9 News

A social justice group founded by rapper Jay-Z, and others, has sued the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department in an effort to get records involving misconduct claims against a number of officers.

See the full story on FOX4 News Kansas City

Ford’s newest pickup truck is smaller than you might think but it packs a hybrid engine and a small price tag to match at $20,000. Its technology features, space, and more might make it the company’s second-best-selling car.

See the full story on KTLA News 5