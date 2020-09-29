Newsfeed Now: Countdown to the first Presidential Debate, California Wildfires, Carole Baskin, and more

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Firefighters say they hoped dying winds would enable them to bear down on a wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations while a second blaze killed at least three people.

NEW LAW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas earlier this year.

COVID-19 DEATHS: The world passed the previously unimaginable mark of 1 million coronavirus deaths on Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Medical staff move bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to a refrigerated truck on April 2, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OUTDOOR CLASSROOM: The coronavirus pandemic has forced teachers to rethink how they organize their students’ learning space. Mark Whittaker, a 5th grade teacher at Hampden Meadows School in Barrington, saw the challenges COVID-19 brought with it as an opportunity to create his own outdoor classroom.

BASKIN BOOTED: Carole Baskin returned to TV screens this month for the first time since the smash-hit “Tiger King” series on Netflix. But unfortunately for her, she didn’t last very long.

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis.

BOLTS WIN: The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop fans from gathering outside Amalie Arena to celebrate the Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on Monday.

HOLE-IN-ONE: A 90-year-old Florida man is doing what most golfers only dream of doing in their golfing careers. He hit a hole-in-one! However, that ace may not be the most impressive aspect of Frank McGhee.

