Newsfeed Now: Biden to launch new plan against COVID-19 delta variant; New Orleans residents find dead gator during Ida cleanup

(NEXSTAR) – Today President Joe Biden will lay out new steps intended to fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant and increase U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations. Watch the video player above for the full story.

Homeless encampments called “tent cities” are popping up in big and small communities across the country. A Georgia mayor believes that the pandemic has made the problem worse.

The sole survivor of the Labor Day weekend massacre told investigators she survived the attack by playing dead after being shot multiple times by a gunman.

There were 50,000 students from nearly four dozen schools and colleges in the exposure zone on Sept. 11, 2001. As the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks approaches, hear from people who were students attending New York schools at the time and a father who had just dropped off his son at the World Trade Center.

Some people in New Orleans woke up to something strange in a dumpster during the cleanup after Ida that sent shock waves through their neighborhood – a massive dead alligator in a dumpster.

