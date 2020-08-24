Zoom issues resolved after users report widespread outages worldwide

The Zoom video conferencing platform experienced issues worldwide Monday morning.

The issue was resolved later in the day.

“We have resolved an issue that caused some users to be unable to start and join Zoom meetings and webinars or manage aspects of their account on the Zoom website. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” said a Zoom spokesperson.

Users took to social media to report the outages.

The problems started around 8:10 a.m. EST as students tried to log on for remote learning and employees attempted to join work-related meetings, according to DownDetector.

Erin Hicks, a Rockingham County mother of three, was frustrated by another issue so early in the school year.

“The kids were still in tears about, well ‘I can’t see my friends, I can’t talk to my teacher, I don’t know how to do this,’ and then you just see the disappointment on their faces,” she said.

Hicks said virtual learning has posed constant challenges for her family.

“It’s rough especially, I have a child that has learning disabilities, so learning virtually was a struggle before, well learning at school was a struggle, and then learning virtually is a struggle,” she said.

While she considers moving to homeschooling, Hicks urges other parents to have patience.

“The more frustration you show, the harder it is on the kids and you don’t want it to be any harder than it already is, so my saying and my thought is just have grace because without grace you’re not going to make it through this,” she said.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, but of those reporting issues, 70 percent reported problems logging in, 15 percent had issues with the website, and 13 percent had trouble with server connectivity.