MOSLEY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo released a cute video of a baby pygmy hippo’s first swim.

The Virginia zoo says the female calf was born on July 26.

She’s the first pygmy hippo to be born at the zoo and also the first to be born in Virginia.

Pygmy hippos are rare and endangered.

Their survival is more certain in zoological parks.

That’s one of the reasons the calf’s arrival this summer was so important and special to the zoo.