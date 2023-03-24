ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a trip to the North Carolina Zoo allows you to see exotic animals from all over the world.

But you don’t have to drive to the zoo in Asheboro to enjoy and learn about the animals! You can always watch the animals on your computer thanks to the ZooEdventure series.

The zoo started the series right after COVID-19 caused the park to close for several months. They have now shot more than 200 episodes all around the park, allowing viewers to see behind the scenes of habitats and ask questions of the zookeepers and staff during live interaction on their Facebook.

When the zoo reopened to the public, the ZooEdventure team decided to keep producing the segments so people everywhere can enjoy and learn from the North Carolina Zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us what videos you can watch in this week’s Zoo Filez.