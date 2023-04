ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Now that it is April, all the Spring attractions have reopened at the North Carolina Zoo.

The Zoofari bus ride is one of the most popular attractions they offer.

It takes guests onto the forty-acre African plains habitat to see dozens of animals up close including rhinos and antelope.

In today’s Zoo FIlez, Shannon Smith shows us what it is like to be behind the wheel of that tour.