ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday is Earth Day and the North Carolina Zoo is planning some special giveaways to help our planet!

If you bring an aluminum or plastic recyclable bottle, you can exchange it for an aluminum souvenir cup which can be refilled all day for a special price. Also, every guest will receive a free flower seed packed to plant and attract pollinators to your yard or garden.

The Zoo will also be collecting old cell phones, iPads and other handheld devices for the Gorillas on the Line program. Gorillas on the Line helps save the habitats for critically endangered gorillas in the wild.

Shannon Smith explains how in this week’s Zoo Filez.