ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new lion’s living at the North Carolina Zoo, but he hasn’t met his mate face to face yet.

3-year-old Haji came to the zoo early this year to be a companion to the female lion Mekita, but it may be months before the two spend time together out in the habitat.

Zookeepers say they must be very cautious with lion introductions because they can be dangerous, and even deadly for the animals.

Shannon Smith explains the process in today’s Zoo Filez.