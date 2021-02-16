Zachary has spent his life taking care of his brother. Now, they need a family to take care of them both.

We want you to meet a remarkable young man who had to be a father to his younger brother since he was a little child, creating an unbreakable bond between them.

Now, the brothers want to find real parents that will love them and be their forever family.

Zachary is caring, honest, a critical thinker and so much more.

“Most of the time I read books,” he said. “That is something I really enjoy doing, and just listen to music.”

He says he could see himself going into the military or becoming an artist.