You’re in the driver’s seat for the Winston-Salem Drive-Thru Holiday Parade

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Holiday Parade is on, but this year, get ready for a role reversal.

Due to the pandemic, the Winston-Salem Jaycees say that businesses and organizations will set up on the sidewalks, and the public is invited to drive through.

“With many losses and moments of uncertainty, we felt it key to spread the infectious feelings of hope and cheer, rather than COVID-19, by bringing the community one of its key staples, the Winston-Salem Jaycees Drive-Thru Holiday Parade!” the Jaycees said in news release.

The Jaycees are partnering with Twin City Santa, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and the City of Winston-Salem to bring this festive favorite back.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and the route is still being finalized.

“Twin City Santa ask that guests consider bringing a new toy as a charitable donation in support of boys and girls at the Salvation Army,” the Jaycees said. “Designated donation sites will be at the beginning of the parade line-up.”

Parade details and parade entry registration can be found at www.wsparade.org.

Latest headlines from FOX8