‘You’re heroes’: Arkansas officers honored for role in saving kidnapped Davidson County girl

LONOKE, Ark. — A 14-year-old girl from Davidson County is safe, and an Arkansas officer is being honored for his bravery.

On Feb. 11, a 14-year-old girl was reported kidnapped by William Ice, 38.

The suspect, a Pennsylvania man, had also been accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Mercer County, according to KARK. Ice was previously arrested in an online sex sting operation by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Austintown last summer.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 9, and, on Feb. 21, the girl was found in Lonoke, Arkansas. Police say Ice later took his own life.

An officer in Lonoke, part of a team of four, was shot and injured while rescuing the girl.

KARK reports that the Lonoke police chief says everyday his officers head out to work with the mindset that this could be their last day at home, and after such a close call, he wants to honor the great job that everyone did that night.

Lonoke Police Chief Matthew Edwards gathered more than 50 people to show appreciation for his staff.

“Hey, you did a great job. People are seeing this and you represent law enforcement and what it means to be,” Edwards said, according to KARK.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons traveled to Lonoke to pay his respects.

“You’re heroes,” said Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “You went above and beyond what the calling was.”

He added, “There’s no word in the dictionary that would say what you are and what you mean to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Edwards said it means the world to see Carpenter here and able to receive recognition.

“God has his angels over him that night, and continue with the recovery,” Edwards said. “Every time I speak with Officer Carpenter I just praise God that’s he’s alive with me today because he there is a mission for him.”

Chief Edwards says Officer Carpenter can’t do any interviews until the investigation is over. He says he is expected to make a full recovery and expects him to return to work once he is at 100%.

The 14-year-old Davidson County girl allegedly abducted by Ice was found safe and reunited with her family.

Police were able to identify 10 children they say Ice had been in contact with and says the kids were using their school computers to speak with him.