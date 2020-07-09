‘Your stupidity almost killed my children’: Stray bullet shatters glass over bunk bed with two sleeping children in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A stray bullet landed in a child’s bed after smashing through a window, according to WAVY.

Julie Johnson said her young daughter woke her up at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

“She was banging on the door going, ‘Mommy! Mommy! Somebody shot at us!’” she told WAVY. “At first we said, ‘No, it’s just fireworks baby. They’ve been going on all night.’

“She said ‘No there’s glass everywhere!’”

In the room, Johnson saw shattered glass covering the bunk bed. Her son had been asleep on the top bunk, and her daughter on the bottom bunk.

“It hit the bed rail and ricocheted between the bed rail and the window frame and came down and landed right over there,” Johnson said. “The officers said it was a falling bullet, that it wasn’t necessary shot from the street right outside the house.”

Now, signs outside of their home at the corner of 16th Street and Cypress Avenue sum up Johnson’s message: “Your stupidity almost killed my children.”

The mother says she thinks it may have been bullet from a celebratory gunshot for Independence Day.

“If it had been half an inch higher, it would’ve went right into him,” she told WAVY. “Had it had been a couple of inches lower, it would’ve came straight into our daughter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.