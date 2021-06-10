‘Your Shot at a Million’; Gov. Cooper announces millions in vaccine incentives as North Carolina vaccination rates flag

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper has announced new vaccination incentives for the state of North Carolina.

They plan to offer four 1 million dollar prizes over the next eight weeks. There will also be drawings for four college scholarships valued at $125,000.

Anyone 18 and over who have been vaccinated will be automatically entered. Drawings will happen every other Wednesday starting June 23 and ending August 4.

This comes on the heels of other states such as Ohio, California and New Mexico offering similar incentives.

Currently 50% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, and 54% are partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter