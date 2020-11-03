‘Your gift makes room for you’: Local woman starts interior design business

Home is where a lot more than the heart is these days.

It’s now the office, the classroom, the gym and the place to unwind.

That’s why Terri Sims Starling is even more passionate about her work as an interior designer.

“I feel like we all at this time need to feel some type of happiness and just having a beautiful space makes me feel happy,” Starling said.

Before Starling started her interior design business, T. Michelle Interiors, home decorating was a hobby.

That was until a friend saw the home décor in Starling’s home.

“She said, ‘wait a minute now. You got a thing going on here. This is beautiful,'” she said.

That was enough inspiration for Starling to launch her business in February 2019 – something she would oversee in conjunction with her professional career as a school social worker.

Starling has been a social worker with Guilford County Schools for 24 years.

“It has been a very, very rewarding job,” she said.

She operates T. Michelle Interiors during evenings and weekends.

Starling is working with design clients primarily through e-designs because of COVID-19 restrictions.

When asked about what advice she would give aspiring entrepreneurs who are hesitant to start a business, especially now, Starling says anything is possible when you step out on faith.

“I feel like your gift makes room for you, and you should not deny yourself that opportunity to go for it,” Starling said.