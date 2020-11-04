WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman who was killed in a shooting on Halloween in Wilmington was a college student and model.

Carly Rae Baron, 23, was fatally shot around 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave., according to Wilmington police.

The shooting, in which Jaquan Cortez Jackson, 21, was charged, stemmed from an argument following a minor traffic crash, according to WECT.

Jackson, who was chased and eventually caught, was charged with second-degree murder, WECT reported.

“At this time, we do not believe the parties knew each other prior to this incident,” a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Baron was a student at UNC-Wilmington after graduating Eugene Ashley High School, according to her obituary.

“Carly was a loving daughter, adoring sister, and compassionate friend,” her obituary said. “If you were lucky enough to have known Carly, you would have known how much she loved her family and friends.”

Baron worked for four years with the Uniquely Created Model & Talent Agency in Wilmington.

“We are hurt from the loss of not just a talent signed to UC. We were family,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Covenant Moravian Church, 4126 South College Road in Wilmington.

A private funeral is set for Thursday for immediate family only. A public interment service is planned for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive in Wilmington.

Jackson is being held on a $750,00 in the New Hanover County Jail.

Latest headlines from FOX8