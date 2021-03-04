Teen seriously injured in hit-and-run in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a teen was injured in a hit-and-run in Randolph County on Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened on Fuller Mill Road at the intersection of Reddy Foxx Lane, southeast of Thomasville, shortly after 8 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark in color SUV with “either a headlight or taillight missing,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the victim’s age, but described the victim as a teen.

The victim was on bicycle when the hit-and-run happened.

The victim was seriously injured and airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed toward Wright Road.

NC Highway Patrol is investigating.