Young-at-heart Murphy looking for forever home after bouncing in and out of shelter

Happy New Year, everyone! My name is Murphy and as you can see, I am one SUPER handsome guy. I’m a big guy at around 90 lbs. and I’m 10 years old, but I look and act more like a 5-year-old. I have plenty of ‘get-up-and-go’ and enjoy going for long walks each day.

So, here’s my story. I was originally surrendered by my family when I became overprotective of the new baby. That was back in August. Since then, I’ve been adopted and returned a couple of times and I spent several weeks in a foster home at Elon University until my foster dad went back home—that was definitely the most fun time, I loved being a college pup! In a nutshell, I’ve bounced back and forth a lot the past few months and I’m kind of tired of that. The folks at Burlington Animal Services love me a lot, but I’m ready for my special person to give me a final and forever home.

So, here’s the low-down: I am housetrained, crate trained and know basic commands. I LOVE car rides, daily walks or hikes and an occasional pup-accino from Starbucks. I like all people, but will be happier in a home with kids who are at least 12 or older. I absolutely do NOT like or do well with other dogs or cats! I’m just being honest, folks! So, if you don’t have other pets or very young children, and would enjoy a sweet, friendly and well-behaved companion to be your sidekick in life, then we need to meet.

Go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and use their easy scheduling tool to make an appointment to come meet and adopt me. I really hope to see you soon!

Love, Murphy