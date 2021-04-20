‘You murdered your girlfriend’: Man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after deadly crash during Rockingham County police chase

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man will spend at least 15 years in prison after a crash claimed the life of his girlfriend during a police chase in Eden in 2017, according to a news release from the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 14, a jury found Ricky Carlton Martin, 35, guilty of second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

The crash happened on Nov. 16, 2017, on N.C. 14 near Aiken Road.

An Eden police officer had tried to pull Martin over for speeding on East Meadow Road and Martin sped off.

Martin “drove in an extremely dangerous and reckless manner all over the road, consciously disregarding the rights and safety of others, while reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour before he crashed his vehicle down a steep embankment,” the release said.

Martin was also driving while impaired and had a blood-alcohol content of .09.

A passenger in Martin’s car, Katarria Renay Moyer, was killed in the crash.

After Martin was sentenced, “he showed no remorse for his actions and still proclaimed his innocence,” according to the release.

“You murdered your girlfriend and you’re lucky you didn’t murder five other people. I’m going to give you as much time as I can,” Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson told Martin at the sentencing.

Martin was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and 8 months in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years and 7 months.