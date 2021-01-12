You can win $500 by shopping in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Things tend to slow down after the holidays.

Given the pandemic, business is slowing down more than normal. In Downtown Greensboro, they want to reverse the trend.

Zack Matheny is the President of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated. The downtown booster group announced they have a plan to help shops in the central business district.

“What we hear is, ‘It’s hard.’ and ‘What are we going to do?'” Matheny said. “They need us and you to support them, and we are trying to think of everything we can do.”

The new promotion is a contest called #DGSOtogo.

Customers need to spend $25 or more at a downtown Greensboro business then upload the receipt to Downtown Greensboro Inc. to enter yourself and the business into the weekly $500 drawing.

“It’s literally a win, win situation,” Matheny said. “You could win $500 and the business you support can win $500 dollars. How awesome is that?”

Kathryn Hubert is the owner of Chez Genese on South Elm Street. She likes the 12 week #DGSOtogo contest.

“It’s generous. It’s enticing. It’s a way to encourage people to continue to support downtown Greensboro and small businesses,” Hubert said.

Matthew and Sarah Hansen were shopping in downtown Greensboro. When they heard about the contest, they thought it was a great idea.

“I think whatever you can do to get more people out shopping,” Matthew said. “Every store we passed, they are following the regulations and keeping people safe.”

One thing the pandemic is showing us: local businesses need community support to remain in business. And hopefully the contest will bring more shoppers to downtown Greensboro.

“Our community has supported us a lot through the pandemic, and it keeps businesses alive,” Sarah said. “It’s why Greensboro thrives. It’s because they are able to connect with their folks.”

The #DGSOtogo contest covers takeout, gift cards, or online shopping purchases of at least $25.

One customer and their supported business will win $500 each week. Four other weekly winners could receive downtown merchandise.