(WGHP) — July is one of the hottest months of the year, which makes it the perfect time to get a slurpee.

Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven starts today and extends to July 11, making it Free Slurpee Day Plus 10.

If you want a free small slurpee, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and head over to any participating location.