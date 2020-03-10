YMCA Short Course National Championship at Greensboro Aquatic Center canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The YMCA Short Course National Championship scheduled to take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center March 30 through April 3 has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The YMCA released the following statement:

"YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all attendees at our competitive events. As such, we have been monitoring the recent spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as it relates to all attendees at our upcoming YMCA Short Course National Championship to take place at Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) March 30-April 3, 2020 and YMCA Diving National Championship to take place at Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando April 2-5, 2020. "Out of an abundance of caution, YMCA Short Course National and YMCA Diving National Championships have been cancelled. Y-USA has made this decision in order to reduce the risk to all athletes, coaches and families. We did not make this decision in haste, and we know that this news will be disappointing to you. "We will continue to share more information as we work quickly to expand on more action steps and respond to frequently asked questions. If you have immediate questions about this decision please contact aquatics@ymca.net."

The short course championship is considered the nation’s top youth swimming competition. The event was expected to bring more than 1,500 swimmers to Greensboro to compete, as well as 2,000 parents, coaches and volunteers.

In September 2019, a fourth pool opened at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The 27,000-square-foot addition provided 19 additional lanes, making the Greensboro Aquatic Center the largest facility of its kind in the country.

The addition of a fourth pool enhanced the center's ability to host championship competitive swimming and diving meets.