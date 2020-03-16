YMCA of Greensboro closing facilities amid coronavirus concerns, launches virtual exercise classes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The YMCA of Greensboro announced Sunday night it will be closing all of its facilities — www.ymcagreensboro.org/locations.

Rhonda Anderson, President/CEO, YMCA of Greensboro, sent the following letters to members:

To Our Valued Y Members: In an effort to prevent continued spread of COVID-19, our Y has made the difficult decision to close our facilities effective March 17, with an anticipated reopening date of March 30.

Throughout the Y’s history, we have been called upon to provide critical services during challenging or uncertain times. During our temporary closure, we are exploring alternative ways to meet community needs in partnership with local health officials and other community leaders. While we encourage families to keep their children home, some parents – first responders and essential healthcare employees – must work and cannot stay home. We are working closely with school districts to provide childcare for families in these fields on a first-come first-served basis, and we are working with our community partners to identify additional community needs and determine how we can best meet them.



As a nonprofit, we’re working hard to serve during this time. Your generous support provides a foundation for our work. We also understand many of our members may be facing financial uncertainty. If you have concerns about your account, please call your branch.

To help you stay active, the Y has launched Y360. These virtual classes have been made available to you at no cost during this crisis so you can stay healthy at home.



It is our strong intention to resume all normal operations by March 30. As things change, we will continue to keep you informed. We are grateful for your understanding, flexibility and support. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at info@ymcagreensboro.org.