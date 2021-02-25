Yet another earthquake shakes mountain town of Sparta

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Yet another earthquake shook the mountain town of Sparta on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the 2.2-magnitude quake was reported at 2:42 p.m. about two and a half miles south-southeast of the town at a depth of 0.2 km.

Numerous earthquakes, most of them minor, have been recorded in Alleghany County in the past six months.

A 5.1-magnitude quake happened in Alleghany County on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020, causing widespread damage.