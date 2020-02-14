Yadkinville woman killed in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night, according to a news release from highway patrol.

Samantha Nicole Sapp, 25, of Yadkinville, was headed north on Old Mountain Road in a 1998 Ford car.

Highway patrol said she tried to go across Fuller Mill Road and hit a 2009 Mazda minivan around 7 p.m.

Sapp died from her injuries.

Two adults in the Mazda were taken to High Point Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway patrol said at this time they believe failure to yield is the primary contributing factor of the crash.