Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Officials with the Yadkinville Police Department confirmed that they were checking on a tip that Evelyn Boswell was spotted at a KFC in Yadkinville within the past few weeks.

According to Commander Randy Dimmett at the Yadkinville Police Department, the tip came in Thursday morning that Evelyn was spotted with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and Boswell’s boyfriend, William McCloud, two to three weeks ago at the KFC.

The tip came in from an employee, according to police.

Police confirmed that they were reviewing security footage and interviewing employees.

The KFC is located on South State Street.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said in an e-mail Thursday afternoon that, “Surveillance video has been reviewed almost daily at a variety of locations during the last week. We did receive a tip pertaining to a possible sighting at a restaurant in North Carolina. When we receive a tip that involves another state, we ask authorities in the appropriate jurisdiction for assistance in following up on the information. As always, during an AMBER Alert, if we determine there is a credible sighting we will make the public aware.”