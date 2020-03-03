Yadkinville man accused of taking indecent liberties with child

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 30, deputies in Yadkin County were told about a sexual offense involving a child.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained that supported the report given to deputies.

Warrants were then issued for Christopher “Colt” Melton, 32, of Yadkinville, for two counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult and 3 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Monday, Melton was served with the outstanding warrants and placed on a $25,000 secured bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday.