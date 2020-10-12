Yadkinville man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – A $200,000 top prize for Hermelindo Rebollar-Nunez, of Yadkinville, means a potential new home for him and his family, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rebollar-Nunez, who works as a machine operator, often stops at the Perth Mini Mart on Perth Road in Troutman on his way to or from work.

On Thursday, he bought a $5 Lucky 7 Bonus ticket and scratched it while sitting in the cafeteria at his work.

Once he realized he was a big winner, he “let out a big yell and said, ‘I hit it!’”

Rebollar-Nunez claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

With his prize money, he said he plans to “potentially buy a new house” and save the rest.