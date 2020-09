WWE wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, known as ‘Road Warrior Animal,’ dies at the age of 60 (Getty Images)

The WWE community said goodbye to a great.

Joe Laurinaitis, who wrestled under the persona of Road Warrior Animal, died at the age of 60.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” WWE said.

WWE says Laurinaitis was 6 feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.

He wrestled alongside tag team partner, Hawk, as “the Road Warriors.”

The pair was known for wearing face pair and metal spikes. They won the World Tag Team Titles twice before entering the WWE Hall of Fame.