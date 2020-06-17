WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak after residents go to Myrtle Beach

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Health officials in Preston County, West Virginia, are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak among residents who recently traveled to Myrtle Beach.

Three people have tested positive for the virus so far, and health officials are waiting on the test results for other people as well.

The health department said more cases in the future would not be surprising.

Health officials are asking any Preston County residents who went to Myrtle Beach or any other beach or crowded vacation spot over the past two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you cannot self-quarantine, the health department is asking you to wear a face mask in public or around other people.