WSFCS teachers, parents and students navigate hurdles on first day of school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools was not exempt from the slew of problems with Canvas, as it crashed across the state as students and teachers logged in for their first day of remote learning.

The problem started early in the morning as hundreds of thousands of students across North Carolina tried to log in. The situation persisted for hours before the system was finally able to run for many of those students and teachers.

That has not been the only issue that people have run into.

Students reported not being able to get into their Zoom meetings; teachers reported that some students were using non-Chromebook style learning equipment and difficulty tracking the interface of the digital system being used.

WSFCS representatives tell FOX8 that the digital help hotline put in place for students and parents has been locked up all day due to the call numbers.

An email has been sent to parents explaining that their child will not be counted absent if they’ve notified teachers that they’ve tried to log into the system.

The first few days to weeks are to navigate and teach how to use the online learning tools.

Teachers, like Summer Riley, said that they even ran into issues.

“I mean this is everyone’s children this year,” she said.

She explained that she’s had parents step in to help her learn better ways of using the system.

“Parents are working just as hard. And then the technology fails, and the system crashes, or the login won’t scan. We’re not face-to-face in the community, but we’re willing to support one another in a very difficult journey.”