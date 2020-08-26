WSFCS responds to report of Chromebook malfunction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday addressed a report of a Chromebook malfunction.

The school system also addressed filtering and blocked websites.

WSFCS released the following on Facebook:

As we move through week 2 of remote learning, we have some important tips about Chromebook and WiFi safety as well as tips to help students stay engaged.

First, we have had a report of a Chromebook malfunction specifically related to the battery and battery life. We want to remind you to only charge these devices when they need charging. Never leave Chromebooks plugged in and unsupervised for long periods of time, like overnight. Also, it is best to always use the devices on surfaces that allow for proper ventilation like a desk or table. Prolonged charging and limited ventilation can damage the battery, the operating systems and cause the machine to shut down completely. Proper care will ensure our devices do not malfunction and last as long as possible. We have a list of Chromebook care tips on the technology page of our website.

When it comes to content, our Chromebook devices are filtered through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in compliance with the Federal Child Internet Protection Act. WS/FCS has added an additional layer of blocked sites identified by our team as potentially problematic. Our WiFi devices also comply with these filters. While every attempt is made to block inappropriate material, there is always a chance disguised website that contains malware, phishing software, viruses, or inappropriate content can be found. Please make our Technology Service Desk aware if your child accesses a site that concerns you.

During this remote learning time, when helping students adjust our school psychologists are encouraging parents to remember the acronym, ROSE. 🌹 ROSE stands for routine, organizations, space, and encouragement. Keep students in a routine, help keep their day organized and planned, create a separate learning space, and keep encouraging them!

Have a great evening and as always thank you for your patience and understanding.