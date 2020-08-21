WSFCS parents given deadline to sign students up for school meal program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools parents must sign their children up for the districts school meal delivery program by Sept. 1 or they will have to pay for their meal.

At the end of August, districts across the state will transition for their summer food program to their regularly scheduled food program.

Students who have been approved and added to the district’s lists will have meals delivered to them at home, or set aside for them at mobile meal locations.

The sacked meals will be free for those students approved. The student or parents will have to give their student ID number in order to get a meal. If a child is not on the list, they will be required to pay a small fee to receive a lunch.

Caleb Angelo, the executive director of child nutrition, said the meals will be the same kind the student would receive at school.

“The meals are one less things that parents should worry about,” he said.

Click here for more information about applications

If you do not sign your student up by the deadline, you can still do so. However, you will be required to pay for the meals until their application is approved.

The district has also begun to discuss the addition of more meal pick up and delivery times for parents who are at work.

“That will work better with the schedule of the parents who are working. So, we might have to serve some of the meals in the evening, or later in the afternoon, so that meals can be available in the hands of our students,” Angelo said.

The exact locations, and other details have not been finalized.

Parents are also encouraged to download the Nutrislice app for their smartphones. It lists out the mobile meal sites through the district to make it easier for parents and students.