WSFC Schools reviews concerns from parents, push for more input for Hispanic community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After a week, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have seen more than 16,000 teachers and parents respond to a survey which asks about concerns they have for the upcoming school year.

The surveys were posted online and asked parents and staff members a series of questions. Specifically, how social distance learning was for them and their students, and what concerns they have going into the fall semester.

The district found that more than 13,000 of those who responded to the survey have been English-speaking families, while around 371 have been from Spanish-speaking families. Out of the estimated 55,000 students within the district, around 15,000 are Hispanic.

“Our community is hard to reach,” Iris Cole said. She is a representative for the Hispanic League and has been asked to help the district reach those in the Hispanic community. “I think the great thing is that there is outreach to try and get more people to do that. Sometimes it’s just access to online.”

On Thursday, the district highlighted some areas of concern for families from both groups.

The greatest concern from English-speaking families is their child’s academic growth for the fall semester, with 39 percent.

The greatest concern for Spanish-speaking families is the risk of their child contracting COVID-19 on campus, with 44 percent.

Cole, who is also a mother, said this is at the forefront of their minds every day.

“I’m concerned about what is the exposure of my kid to COVID in an environment where there is just a lot of people,” she said.

When asked about the fears of social distance learning in the fall, parents remained split on their fears.

For English-speaking families, they asked that the school address mental health for their child.

For Spanish-speaking families, they asked that the school increase the ability for children to have access to laptops and remote learning material.

To see more of the statistical data collected so far, click here.

A major question that the district is closely looking at is that of if parents were likely to send their children back in the fall.

For parents who speak English, that number is 12 percent who are likely to not return, with 20 percent of Spanish-speaking families saying they would not return.

District leaders said this is just preliminary information. They are still accepting surveys, and combining those with what else is brought to them by parents.

They stress nothing is set in stone until the governor announces what the state would like to see for the start of the school year.