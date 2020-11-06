WSFC school bus drivers to hold meeting to discuss COVID safety concerns driving bus routes

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — For the second weekend in a row, school bus drivers with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools plan to meet to discuss safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

An estimated 50 bus drivers met on Nov. 1 in Winston-Salem to voice their concerns amongst one another regarding COVID-19.

A second meeting is set to take place on Nov. 7, at 2:00 in Bolton Park in Winston-Salem.

Drivers told FOX8 they would like more done by the district to keep them safe as students return to school.

The current safety protocols in place by the district include bus monitors on board, sanitation wipes, PPE and stickers indicating where students can and cannot sit.

Drivers, like Lenithia Tillman, have asked the district to include barriers to be put in place between them and the children.

“The moment they step on the bus, there is not way they can remain six feet from me,” Tillman explained.

She’s already begun to pick students up from school, and she said barriers are at the top of her list.

Bus drivers who attended the Nov. 1 meeting said they would like to see more money put into acquiring PPE, more bus monitors and financial compensation in form of hazard pay or bonuses.

On Friday, ahead of the drivers meeting, district representatives scheduled to hold a virtual meeting open to all school bus drivers.

The meeting schedule included re-enforcing measures the district already has in place and listening to drivers about areas they would like to see improvements.

