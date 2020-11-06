WSFC School Board tables decision on hire of superintendent search firm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board members have voted to table for decision to acquire a search firm to find a replacement for Superintendent Angela Hariston.

On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was to discuss the selection of a search firm that would help the district find its next superintendent.

The board heard from a presentation from Dionne Jenkins, general counsel, who laid out several firms the board could go with if the board would want to go that route.

Among those firms are The North Carolina School Board Association B.W.P. & Associates, LTD, Isaacson Miller, McPherson and Jacobson, Hazard Young Attea Associates.

“In 2019 the Board hired The NC School Board of Association to assist in the superintendent selection process,” Jenkins explained in her prevention. “The NCSBA has offered to assist the board again.”

Members of the board decided that it was too early to decide on a firm for the search process.

The unanimous mindset of the board was that this search cannot be rushed and that the search would carry different weight than the previous search.

Dana Caudill Jones of District 2 outlined that COVID-19 should be among the items discussed around the newest superintendent. “I think it’s important because it might look different around COVID.”

She and other chair members agreed and said that this search should have more transparency and include input from the community.

Deanna Kaplan, the chair for the Climate, Culture & Equity Special Committee said, “I think we need to really involve our community leaders across the board for transparencies sake . . . We really need to get their input.”

The district also has several things to decide upon, along with the acquisition of a firm.

They must decide upon an interim superintendent, and they must fill a school board seat that will soon be made vacant by Barbara Burke, who recently won a city council seat. The board will be tasked with choosing her replacement, which must be someone from her political party and from her district.

The board discussed the possibility of waiting to find her replacement before fully discussing a firm acquisition.

“I would like to kind of have the group put together and have a little time to work with each other before we jump right into the search,” Jones said.

Harrison, whose last day is Nov. 13, attended the meeting but did not make any comments during the public discussion.