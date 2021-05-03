Wrong-way driver causes wreck in Guilford County, halts traffic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At least three drivers are calling themselves lucky after a late Saturday crash on 1-40 near the 85 split near Mount Hope Church Road.

A wrong-way driver caused the wreck and the more than one hour-long bumper to bumper traffic halt.

Tonight, we’re learning what was said to 911 dispatchers the moments following up to and after the crash.

“It was on the left-hand side of the road, and it just like pulled out in front of me to stop, and I had to swerve to get around it, and it started going backwards. I’m surprised it hasn’t caused a wreck yet,” one caller said.

Shortly after that call, multiple people started calling in saying a wreck had happened.

“It was a head-on collision. The guy was coming down the highway the wrong direction. A really bad collision,” another caller said. “I have four doctors in my car going out to see if they are OK. Oh, my God, there’s stuff all over the highway.”

“It’s very bad ma’am. They need help. It’s two cars. I don’t know if they hit each other, but they’re across the highway. Airbags are dispersed. They’re trying to pull people out of these cars,” an additional caller described.

Amazingly, Greensboro police said there were only minor injuries in this crash—despite the fact that it was head on collision.

Two of the vehicles involved had significant damage done to them. GPD said at least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The crash caused people in both directions on 40 westbound and Mount Hope Church Road to be stuck.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m., and the road didn’t open back up until sometime after midnight, leaving people frustrated in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Some got out of their cars to watch while others tried finding another way around.

“People are going up the entrance ramps, and we’re going to have a couple more accidents if we don’t cut this off,” one law enforcement officer described.

GPD is unsure at the moment whether any charges will be filed against the involved driver.