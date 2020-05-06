Wrecker crashes into Lexington Country Club after chase across Rowan, Davie, Davidson counties

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wrecker crashed into the Lexington Country Club after a chase that crossed multiple counties, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:48 a.m., troopers spotted a wreck speeding on U.S. 601 north of Salisbury in Rowan County.

Troopers chased after the trooper into Davie County and into Davidson County.

Troopers tried to stop the wrecker with stopsticks, but it kept going.

In Lexington, the speeding vehicle crashed into two Highway Patrol vehicles and a parked car before crashing into the Lexington Country Club., near the 13th hole on the golf course.

Troopers arrested Richard Weinblatt, 54, who has a Tennessee driver’s license, was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated, careless and reckless driving, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officers and other charges.

No one was injured.