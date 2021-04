Worker faces life-threatening injuries after pinned under riding lawnmower at Country Park in Greensboro (Tracy Clemons/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A worker was rushed to a hospital after he was pinned under a riding lawnmower at Country Park in Greensboro, according to police.

The worker, a contractor, had just gotten off of the riding lawnmower near the park’s entrance at Forrest Lawn Drive when it rolled back onto him.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.