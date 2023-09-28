SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A worker died after he was trapped in a collapsed trench and buried under dirt and concrete in San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The man was working on a sewer line when between 8-10 feet of debris fell on top of him.

The fatal incident happened at a worksite in the Lower Haight neighborhood on the corner of Divisadero and Oak streets.

Fire crews immediately launched an effort to dig down and rescue him around 10:30 a.m. and 50 rescuers were on scene. The worker was trapped in the trench for two hours before his lifeless body was found, the SFFD said.

According to the san Francisco PUC, the victim was a private contractor working on a city sewer line.

Video from SFFD showed fire crews near a hole in the ground with ropes nearby and rescuers digging dirt. Department of Public Works crews, the SFFD Medical Director, and tracking K-9s assisted in the recovery. Fire officials said specialized tools such as tripods, shoring equipment and a vacuum truck were utilized.

A worker was buried in a collapsed trench and killed in San Francisco on Sept. 28, 2023. (Image courtesy SF Fire Department)

It’s unclear why the trench suddenly collapsed. There are multiple agencies investigating this death, including Cal OSHA.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim’s identity had not yet been released by officials.

(Photo: SFFD)

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.