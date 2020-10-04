Woods of Terror says shooter arrested after firing from vehicle in parking lot; victim taken to hospital, released

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooter was arrested after firing from a vehicle in the Woods of Terror parking lot early Sunday morning, according to a Woods of Terror news release.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. .

Woods of Terror says the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the shooter about three miles away from Woods of Terror.

“From what we could tell and what the sheriff’s department told us, there were two gunshots fired into the air, and two landed in nearby fencing while another hit one of our customers,” said Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin. “We were told that the victim and alleged shooter are both juveniles.”

Woods of Terror crew members in the parking lot said that the entire incident happened in about 45 seconds.

The crew members saw one person fire shots from a vehicle that entered the parking lot after closing. Crew members also report seeing people who were leaving Woods of Terror seeking cover behind the vehicles in the parking lot when the shots were fired.

The vehicle drove away, while staff members responded to the victim, the release says.

Around 50-60 patrons and 60 staff members were left at Woods of Terror.

The release says staff members tended to the victim who appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to the cheek.

The victim called his mother from the parking lot. He was then taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Woods of Terror pays for an armed Guilford County sheriff to be on the property every night and has their services booked for every night for the rest of the season, the release says.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call (336) 641-5968.

Woods of Terror will open on schedule Sunday night and plans to remain open for their normal hours throughout the rest of the season.

The full released from Woods of Terror is provided below:

