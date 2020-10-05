Woods of Terror owner responds after 1 person injured in drive-by shooting

Woods of Terror have been bringing creatures and crowds together for the past 29 years.

“This is my 5th year here I go every year,” said Sophie Willen, visitor.

“My friends always told me about it and I thought it would be really fun,” said Naomi Benger, visitor.

But this year the woods trail unimaginably brought terror. It was around 12:40 Sunday morning-after closing time.

“The car came into the parking lot and drove right across here, stopped and fired off some shots,” said Woods of Terror Owner Eddie McLaurin.

One person was hit. Deputies with the Guilford Sheriff’s Office responded to restore order.

Eddie McLaurin says he keeps a close eye on his business and makes sure everyone is safe.

“I started wanding people I spent $10,000 on walk through scanners we take pride in security here,” said McLaurin.

While customers come to get a thrill extra measures will be intact.

“We’re just upset that this happened and we don’t ever want it to happen again,” said McLaurin.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is reportedly a juvenile. The victim was an adult.