Women’s suffrage: How North Carolina missed an opportunity to make history

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One-hundred years ago this month, North Carolina had the chance to make history. Instead, elected officials waited more than 50 additional years to ratify what became law when our neighbors to the west took action.

“North Carolina could have been the state,” said Mandy Cooper, lecturer of Women’s and Gender History at UNC Greensboro. “The last state needed to ratify it.”

In 1848, the Declaration of Sentiments outlines the rights that American women should be entitled to as citizens. As one of the first statements of political and social repression of American women, it marked the start of the women’s rights movement in the United States.

However, after the Civil War, when the reconstruction amendments guaranteeing African American citizenship were created, it resulted in a split in the suffrage movement.

“That really kind of defines the movement throughout the rest of the 19th century and even into the beginning of the 20th,” Cooper said.

With the 15th Amendment, saying African American men can vote, suffrage was largely deadlocked, with a split between people supporting and opposing that amendment.

“It is also the first time that the word ‘male’ is introduced into the Constitution, which was huge for these suffragists,” Cooper said.

In 1920, support for women’s suffrage had begun to grow.

“They initially end up taking a state-by-state approach to suffrage,” Cooper said. “So, you see a lot of western states that write suffrage into their state constitutions for women.”

In August 1920, North Carolina could have been the last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, which would have allowed women the right to vote. But, Cooper says, the state legislature wasn’t sure what it wanted to do.

“Sixty-three members of the North Carolina House of Representatives send a telegram to the Tennessee legislature, promising that they would not ratify the amendment if Tennessee would not,” she said.

The North Carolina Senate then said it was going to table it until the following session. Tennessee, however, had a different timetable.

“Ultimately, just a few days later, Tennessee does ratify it,” Cooper said.

Tennessee became the 36th state to approve the amendment, ensuring that the U.S. Constitution would make law “the right of citizens in the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridges by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

“Once it was in effect women had the vote. Kind of. Effectively,” Cooper said. “Legally I should say.”

As Cooper points out, there is a difference between law on the books and law in action.

“Most white women do vote, some African American women try to vote,” she said. “Really until the Voting Rights Act in 1965, African American men and women are also still fighting for that right to vote.”

North Carolina didn’t ratify the 19th Amendment until 1971.

Nearly 50 years later, Cooper says the bigger changes she’s seen are not just women having the right to vote, but women’s impacts as a voting block.

“This year, when we started out, people were routinely calling it ‘The Year of the Women,’” Cooper said.

In addition, we’re now seeing an increase in women running for high political office, including a woman being the Democratic nominee for president in 2016 and the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket in 2020.

“That is huge,” Cooper says. “Kamala Harris on a major party ticket is an incredible first.”

Mississippi became the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment, in March 1984.