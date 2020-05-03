Women dressed as nurses steal packages from porches, police say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Women dressed as nurses stole packages from porches in Washington state, the Kennewick Police Department said in Facebook post Saturday.

Officers asked the public for help in identifying the women.

If you recognize either female or the vehicle pictured please contact non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 20-16877.

They women are not believed to be nurses.

“The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property). Thank you for your help with their identification,” the KPD said.