Woman who is only passenger on plane gets bumped up to first-class, has spirits lifted on way to see mother with dementia

A heartwarming gesture for a woman preparing to say goodbye to her mother.

An American Airlines crew upgraded Sheryl Pardo's ticket to first-class, which is an act she says lifted her spirits.

“And we have Sheryl as our passenger living it up in first class. Everybody shout out to Sheryl the only passenger on the plane. We thank you so much for joining us today,” said Jessica, a flight attendant.

That scene happened on March 27 when Pardo was flying from Washington DC to Boston to see her mother for the last time.

Pardo's mother had dementia and had been declining for months.

She says since she was the flight's only passenger, she spent the entire time telling the flight attendants about the kind of woman her mother was.

She says she got to have some lighthearted fun, and she took selfies with the crew.

Pardo landed and spent a couple of hours with her mom.

The next day her mother passed away at the age of 83.