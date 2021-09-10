Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man, is led into Court for her sentencing hearing, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Thursday, July 1, 2021, ordered her release after being convicted of the stabbing in 2014. Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren this year to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution, a judge ruled Friday.

Anissa Weier, 19, will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

They left Leutner for dead but a passing bicyclist found her. She suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived. Police found Weier and Geyser later that day walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha. They said they were traveling to Slender Man’s mansion and attacked Leutner because they thought it would make them Slender Man’s servants and prevent him from killing their families.

Weier and Geyser both pleaded guilty. Geyser, who was also sentenced to a mental health facility, remains in custody. She hasn’t petitioned for release.